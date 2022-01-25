TF1/M6 merger under threat?

A report in French newspaper Le Figaro quotes the nation’s Association of Advertisers (UDM) saying that they do not see TV advertising and digital advertising as substitutable.

This is perceived as a negative for the proposed merger between French commercial TV broadcaster TF1 and smaller rival M6.

A note from investment bank Exane/BNPP says that the major argument backing the merger is that the emergence of major digital players such as Google, Amazon etc, has made the borders between the sub-categories of advertising as being “much more fluid”.

The UDM argue that in their view this is not the case and consequently the argument in favour of a merger doesn’t hold.

Arcom, the French media regulator (the successor to the CSA) is expected to make its view on the merger known within the next few weeks.