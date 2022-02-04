DW expelled from Russia in RT retaliation

Russia is expelling German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) in retaliation for a German ban on Russia’s RT

The press credentials of DW’s correspondents would be revoked, its bureau in Russia closed, and its German-language broadcasts would be banned from Russian satellite television.

German authorities banned broadcasts by RT DE, the broadcaster’s German-language channel, saying its Serbian licence was invalid in Germany.

DW’s director general, Peter Limbourg, said that Moscow’s retaliation exceeded his expectations.

“We had been expecting some measures by the Russian side, but I think this is a total overreaction from the Russian government,” he said, adding that it was “another sign that the Russian government is not interested in press freedom and freedom of opinion, ” commented Limbourg.

Russia has already expelled a BBC journalist and a Dutch reporter in the last year.