World digital premiere of The Kashmir Files on ZEE5 Global

ZEE5 Global, the streaming platform for South-Asian content, will soon premiere people’s blockbuster film, The Kashmir Files. The film recently became the first Hindi film to cross the ₹250-crore-mark at the box office and broke all records in the post-pandemic era. Now with its world digital premiere set on ZEE5, the movie will soon be accessible across 190+ countries in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and with English subtitles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and features a stellar and talented cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Living up to its title, The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. The movie garnered positive responses from critics and fans alike and even struck an emotional chord with many including superstars like Aamir Khan and Akshaye Kumar among others.

On the exclusive premiere of ‘The Kashmir Files’ on the platform, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “At ZEE5 Global, we look to bring our viewers handpicked stories from South Asia that are real and relatable and brought to life by the best of content creators and artistes. The Kashmir Files has received a massive response from audiences and we are happy to now bring this movie exclusively on ZEE5 Global for viewers across the world. ”

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “The Kashmir Files is not just a film but an emotion and a movement. I am glad that the theatrical release received such an overwhelming response across the world and now with its World Digital Premiere on India’s largest homegrown video streaming platform – ZEE5, the film will reach more people and will continue to strike a chord in millions.”

Vivek Agnihotri’s other critically acclaimed films, The Tashkent Files which went on to win the prestigious National Award and Buddha In A Traffic Jam are also available on ZEE5 Global. With such films, ZEE5 Global continues to strengthen its slate, iterating its customer-first approach and its endeavour to be the platform of choice for the millions.