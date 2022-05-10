TRAI invites comments on new regulations
May 10, 2022
By Chris Forrester
India’s Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) has issued a consultation paper on its plans for a new suite of regulations covering the broadcast and cable sector. Responses must be submitted by May 30th.
Last December TRAI created a special committee drawn from the major stakeholders including the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation, the DTH Association and the All India Digital Cable Federation, to examine and comment on plans for a new tariff order.
Topics now out for comment include a possible ceiling price for a bouquet, as well as for the supply of a channel into a bouquet. Also; how best to maintain easy access to popular TV channels.
Comments are also invited on the option of discounts to consumers for their bundles.