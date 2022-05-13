ANGA COM: “Successful return” with 18,000 participants

ANGA COM this week celebrated a successful restart after a two-year break. Event organisers said that exhibitors and visitors were enthusiastic about the quality of the exhibition, the conference programme, the open air plaza and the numerous evening events.

The show reported more than 18,000 participants over the three days from May 10th to 12th, corresponding to over 90 per cent of the number of participants in the record year of 2019. In addition, there were over 390 exhibitors from 33 countries on more than 22,000 sqm of gross exhibition space.



Highlights of the conference programme were five summit discussions with high-profile speakers from the broadband and media industry, such as Susanne Aigner (Discovery), Nicole Agudo Berbel (Seven.One Entertainment Group), Matthias Dang (RTL Deutschland), Thorsten Dirks (Deutsche Glasfaser), Srini Gopalan (Deutsche Telekom), Andreas Laukenmann (Vodafone Deutschland), Timo von Lepel (NetCologne), Dr. Daniel Ritz (Tele Columbus), Dr. Christoph Schneider (Prime Video), Christine Strobl (ARD) and Elke Walthelm (Sky Deutschland).



Thomas Braun, President of the Broadband Association ANGA: “The feedback I have received from exhibitors and visitors was fabulous. The success of the event will give our booming industry an additional boost. In addition, there is a clear and common message to the politics: Public administration must now swiftly implement the promised de-bureaucratisation and digitisation. Our ANGA COM has once again impressively strengthened its position as the industry’s leading marketplace and conference under the most difficult conditions. My warmest congratulations go to our Managing Director Dr. Peter Charissé, who always believed in the successful comeback of face-to-face shows and proved it with persistence, skill and a sensational result.”



ANGA Managing Director, Dr. Peter Charissé, added: “These were three intense days of reunion, inspiration and ‘joie de vivre’, for which we worked long and hard under difficult conditions. After we all did not know for a long time whether we would experience such an event again, we are overwhelmed about the brilliant comeback. The excellent key figures are one thing, but I was even more pleased with the fantastic vibe among the exhibitors, sponsors and visitors.”



Axel Sihn, Deputy Chairman of the ZVEI Media Networks Association, said: “Our member companies are enthusiastic about the brilliant restart of ANGA COM. The demand from visitors was just as excellent as the atmosphere. In difficult times, ANGA COM has proven to be a great and indispensable engine for the further development of our industry. It was, is and remains the absolute number one for our trade association. Our thanks and congratulations go especially to ANGA COM Managing Director Dr. Peter Charissé and his team: Under the challenging pandemic conditions in the planning period, he was more than ever the architect and driver of this success.”



ANGA COM 2023 will take place from May 23rd to 25th in Cologne, Germany.