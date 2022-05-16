Netflix ponders live-streaming

Netflix is reportedly considering adding live-streaming content to its platform for the first time.

Netflix has confirmed that a live streaming capability is in early development for its unscripted TV shows and stand-up comedy specials, according to Deadline. The move would enable Netflix to offer live voting to content, and potentially air live specials for its reality series. It could also be used to live stream Netflix Is A Joke – the streaming platform’s comedy festival featuring names such as Jimmy Carr and Bob Ross.

As Netflix (currently) holds no sports rights, only reality content and stand-up specials would initially be offered live by the streamer if the plan goes ahead.