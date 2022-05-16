Sky announces 6 new factual commissions

Sky has unveiled three new titles for Sky Documentaries, and a series each for Sky Crime, Sky Nature and Sky HISTORY.

The newly commissioned titles for Sky Documentaries include The Assassination of Olof Palme, a thriller-esque four-part series set in Cold War Sweden about one of Europe’s most high-profile assassinations of a Prime Minister. Italia 90 will be the definitive story of the World Cup that forever changed football, told by an international roster of iconic interviewees, including Paul Gascoigne, Roger Milla and Lothar Matthäus. The Essex Murders (w/t) chronicles the shooting of the notorious Essex Boys and the major role they played in the ecstasy trade, fuelling Britain’s booming rave scene.

On Sky Crime, three-part series Libby Are You Home Yet? tells the story of Libby Squire, a 21-year-old student, who was abducted and murdered walking home from a club in her university city of Hull in 2019. Squire’s disappearance sparked the largest manhunt in Humberside Police history, which culminated in the arrest of a local man who had been leading a double life.

The Sky Nature series, Arctic From Above with Liz Bonnin, follows the wildlife biologist as she travels to one of Earth’s last great wildernesses to reveal fresh insights about its animals. The series documents a new aerial approach to wildlife research that is helping scientists study the Arctic’s magnificent creatures in new and innovative ways.

In an epic drama-documentary series for Sky History, The Royal Mob recounts the story of the extended royal family that once ruled the whole of Europe. Told through the eyes of Queen Victoria’s granddaughters, the series will combine premium scripted drama with a host of expert historians to tell the tale of one of the most compelling, powerful yet dysfunctional families in history.

Sky’s Director of Documentaries and Factual, Poppy Dixon, said: “We’re incredibly proud to announce new additions to our slate ahead of our UP NEXT event. From uncovering the truth behind mysterious deaths in the UK and Europe, highlighting a sporting event that shaped football as we know it, to dramatic retellings of a history we all think we think we know – the new additions display the extraordinary breadth of content across our factual portfolio.”

The newly announced titles are currently in production and will air in late 2022 and early 2023 across Sky and streaming service NOW.