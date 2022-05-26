France: SPI/FilmBox channels on Everstream

SPI/FilmBox and French-based business-only service company Evermedia have signed a new distribution agreement that will make five channels from the SPI portfolio available to businesses that utilise Everstream services in France, in the entertainment package.

Evermedia delivers IPTV and Multimedia technologies to businesses in healthcare, hospitality and corporate sectors and to other non-residential venues via Everstream. According to the deal, companies that operate with Everstream in France will have access to FilmBox Arthouse and DocuBox with French subtitles, FashionBox and Fast&FunBox in English and 360 TuneBox in its original language.



“We are pleased to expand our reach to include businesses in France in partnership with the leading business-only service provider, Evermedia,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International. “The addition of our channels that broadcast entertaining content ranging from classic movies to documentary, fashion, sports and music programming will surely enhance the program offerings of Everstream’s clientele.”

“The Everstream platform offers more than 60 thematic channels (sports, entertainment and international news). SPI’s channels are of really high quality and this is a wonderful opportunity to integrate their channels into our entertainment offering,” added Emmanuel Hardy, CEO at Evermedia. “Everstream addresses the BtoB markets of hotels, healthcare and companies in all possible uses of distribution on IP networks of televisions, smartphones and tablets and on Coaxial networks. The particularity is to break with the current models of payment per room and to offer a never-before-seen flexibility of consumption measured by usage. This approach makes content accessible to a much wider clientele.”