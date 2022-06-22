Shareholders approve Viasat’s move on Inmarsat

Satellite operator Viasat says that, at its Special Meeting of Stockholders, it received the necessary stockholder approvals for the proposed acquisition of Inmarsat.

Viasat continues to expect the transaction to close in the second half of calendar year 2022, subject to the receipt of certain regulatory approvals and clearances and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Viasat said that it believes the strategic combination will increase the pace of innovation to help drive new and better services for customers, broaden opportunities for employees, and provide a foundation for significant positive free cash flow.

Richard Baldridge, President & CEO, commented: “This approval is an important milestone as we move closer to completing our acquisition of Inmarsat. The overwhelming support of our shareholders confirms that this transformative combination is in the best interests of our company, shareholders, and allows for significant future growth in revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow. The combination of our unique teams, technologies, and resources will provide an incredible foundation to advance broadband communications and drive greater performance, reliability, and value for our customers. We are excited about what the future holds and look forward to the opportunities ahead.”