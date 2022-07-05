M7 Group appoints Bergman as board member

M7 Group, the European pay-TV provider, has appointed Jeroen Bergman as a board member responsible for Content and Business Development. He will replace Bert Habets who resigned from the M7 board last year.

Bergman spent 20 years at Liberty Global where he was responsible for all programming and content acquisition. Before Liberty he was Commercial Director for Dutch cable company Casema (currently Ziggo). Since 2019 he was managing the Film1 and Filmbox business in the Netherlands for SPI International.

Hans Troelstra, CEO M7 Group, commented: “I am very happy to have Jeroen on board, adding tremendous experience and knowledge in the areas of business development and content acquisition, which will be of great value in view of our ongoing evolution from DTH operator to premium pay-TV and SVoD provider.”

Bergman will be primarily responsible for content acquisition, while he will also steer the closing of content partnerships with key telco operators within the M7 footprint.

Bergman added: “I am very excited to take on this new role and contribute to the transition of M7 into a premium content and streaming provider, building upon the wealth of experience and know-how of Canal+ Group. I strongly believe there is ample room for a distinctive high-quality SVoD proposition with a strong European flavor, while respecting local preferences. In addition, I see lots of opportunities for partnering with telco’s and providing them with tailor-made content bricks.”