TelevisaUnivision names Meyer as President of US Networks

TelevisaUnivision (TU), the Spanish language media and content company, has appointed Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Meyer as President of US Networks. Based in Miami, he will report directly to Wade Davis, Chief Executive Officer. Meyer will lead the expansion and continued transformation of TU’s US Television Networks.



“I am excited and energised for what’s to come under Nacho’s leadership and guidance,” said Davis. “Throughout his career at the company, Nacho has helped to cement Univision as a key partner to the entertainment, and Latin music ecosystem, super-serving audiences, building business opportunities, bringing to life today’s best productions, with the biggest artists and tomorrow’s rising stars across the record-setting network TV properties, adrenaline-fueled events, and fast-growing digital platforms.”



With more than 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Meyer has a proven track record in starting and operating growth initiatives, driving innovation, and business development.



“I am humbled and thrilled to be a part of this magnificent transformation,” said Meyer. “I am committed to driving innovation across our networks and brands, alongside our world-class leadership and best-in-class teams, including our content engine in Mexico. I look forward to continuing to deliver on our commitment to inform, empower and entertain our audience.”



Meyer steps into his new role after 10+ years at Univision. Most recently, he led the Music and Non-Scripted Entertainment division at TelevisaUnivision, driving the group’s global strategy. He managed unscripted programming, including award-winning, primetime music award tentpoles, reality shows and specials, and he developed business opportunities. Meyer also led the strategic business efforts for the Music, Music Publishing, Sound Design team and artist development in the US, the Talent Commercialization and Licensing business units, and the Music and Sound Design team for the Networks and Studio.