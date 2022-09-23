DStv cuts sub rates for broadband

MultiChoice subscribers in South Africa can enjoy significant price cuts if they switch from satellite to a broadband (‘dishless’) service. The cuts range from 13 per cent to 17.5 per cent depending on the level of package taken.

DStv Premium, which currently costs R839 per month (about €48.40) can save 16.7 per cent by switching to broadband (and a fee of R699 or €40.40).

DStv’s Compact bundle costs R429 for satellite. This falls by 14.6 per cent to R369 per month. DStv’s Family package costs R309 per month. This falls 12.9 per cent to R269 for broadband.

MultiChoice is also scutting the price of its Showmax Pro super-premium bundle by 22 per cent from R449 to R349. Showmax Pro is where the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be available and as well as live sport includes music and news channels.

MultiChoice is also following Sky Europe in launching ‘DStv Glass’, a broadband enabled, branded TV set.