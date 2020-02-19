South Africa: DStv ups sub fees

South Africa’s major pay-TV operator MultiChoice is to raise prices on its DStv bouquets on April 1st.

The good news is that the price rises are modest, reflecting the economic challenges for many of its subscribers.

The fee for DStv Premium, MultiChoice’s high-end bouquet, will rise from R809 to R819 per month, an increase of 1.2 per cent. This price rise is the first for the Premium bouquet since 2018.

DStv Compact stays the same at R399 per month while Compact+ rises by 1.9 per cent.

“We want to continue making DStv affordable and accessible to as many South Africans as possible,” said MultiChoice SA CEO Mark Rayner, “by providing the best local and international content have come to love anywhere, anytime.”