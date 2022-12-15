Blu Digital acquires Dicentia Studios

Blu Digital Group, a media and entertainment industry digital supply chain company, has announced its acquisition of Dicentia Studios, a technical audiovisual services company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Dicentia Studios specialises in content distribution, localisation, and post-production services for the European market.

Dicentia Studios is both an iTunes Preferred Encoding House and a Netflix Preferred Fulfillment Partner.

Blu Digital Group has made a series of three strategic acquisitions in 2022. The acquisition of Dicentia Studios follows the purchase of Haymillian in November 2022, a deal that established Blu’s presence in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East, most notably in the UK, Greece and Mexico. In May 2022, Blu Digital expanded its English dubbing capabilities with the acquisition of Central Post LA, an award-winning audio recording facility in Hollywood. The facility, now known as Blu Digital Group’s Hollywood studio, has enabled Blu Digital Group to significantly grow its localisation services.

“Adding Dicentia Studios to the Blu team offers a huge opportunity to provide a premium solution to content owners looking to drive the maximum value from their content and rights,” said Paulette Pantoja, Blu Digital Group’s CEO. “Our acquisition of Haymillian substantially grew our localisation footprint by adding over 6,500 translator team members. Through our acquisition of Dicentia Studios we are expanding our media management and distribution services further across Europe.”

“The mission of Dicentia has always been to help media licence holders maximise the value of their content and rights. It was clear from our earliest conversations with the Blu team that we were very well-aligned in terms of our focus, goals, and the solutions we offered,” said Bobby Johar, Dicentia Studios CEO. “Joining forces with Blu provides us with the opportunity to see our vision applied across a much broader landscape.”