Germany: WWE, ProSieben MAXX expand content deal

ProSieben MAXX and WWE have announced a new multi-year agreement to televise WWE’s flagship programmes Raw and SmackDown, and, for the first time, NXT in German on ProSieben MAXX. This means that ProSieben MAXX will remain the free TV home of WWE and expand the partnership that has existed since 2014.



The deal marks a double-digit percentage growth for the media rights value of WWE in Germany

In addition, Flo Hauser joins as the existing commentary team line-up for WWE programming on ProSieben MAXX alongside Sebastian Hackl, Holger Böschen Manu Thiele and Walandi Tsanti on NXT.

The WWE highlights in April on ProSieben MAXX and on Joyn include:



April 1st:

8:15 p.m.: “WWE Legends: WrestleMania 1”

10:15 p.m.: “SmackDown”

April 3rd:

10:00 p.m.: “NXT Stand & Deliver” (relive): the biggest NXT show of the year as a one-time kick-off event for “NXT” on ProSieben MAXX

April 6th:

8:15 p.m.: “WWE Legends”: Shawn Michael

10:00 p.m.: “NXT”, then every Thursday

In addition, Raw will air on Wednesdays and SmackDown will air on Saturdays, each at 10pm local time.