Advanced Television

Anti-IP piracy efforts rewarded

April 21, 2023

By Colin Mann

UK intellectual property protection organisation FACT has recognised police and Trading Standards for outstanding contributions towards combatting intellectual property crime.

FACT’s Excellence Awards acknowledge the exceptional efforts of police and other law enforcement individuals across the UK for their support in the fight against piracy. An awards ceremony in the city of Birmingham, honoured a total of 19 recipients who were involved in the successful prosecutions of some of the largest illegal streaming operations in the UK over the past few years.

The recipients included police officers from eight police services across the UK, namely Greater Manchester, Gwent, Lancashire, Merseyside, Metropolitan, West Mercia, West Midlands, and NWROCU (North-West Regional Organised Crime Unit). Officers from Hammersmith & Fulham Council (Trading Standards), National Trading Standards e-Crime Team, and GAIN (Government Agency Intelligence Network) were also recognised for their outstanding work.

“The hard work of these recipients and their agencies has not gone unnoticed, and it gives me great pleasure to commend them on receiving this award,” stated Kieron Sharp, CEO, FACT. “These awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of those who have demonstrated dedication and commitment in tackling piracy, which is a serious criminal offence.”

“Piracy is a crime that causes immense damage and can give criminals immense profits,” added Pete O’Doherty, Assistant Commissioner, City of London Police/NPCC Coordinator for Cyber and Economic Crime. “The outstanding work of those nominated and receiving these awards is absolutely vital in combatting that crime.”

The FACT Excellence Awards are sponsored by QEB Hollis Whiteman and recognise and honours those who have made significant contributions to the protection of intellectual property rights in the UK. FACT are committed to working with law enforcement agencies to tackle piracy and protect the rights of content creators. These awards highlight the importance of this collaborative effort.

Recipients that received a FACT Excellence Award are:

Jason Grove National GAIN Co-ordinator GAIN (Government Agency Intelligence Network)
Inspector Andy Torkington Inspector Greater Manchester Police
Keith Graham Financial Investigator Greater Manchester Police
DC Sean Evans DC Gwent Police
DS Martin Walker DS Lancashire Police
Doug Love Senior TSO LB Hammersmith & Fulham (Trading Standards)
Richard Murphy Senior Investigator Officer LB Hammersmith & Fulham (Trading Standards)
DS Steve Frame DS Merseyside Police
DC Anthony Evans DC Metropolitan Police
DS Laura Tutin DS Metropolitan Police
Chris Butcher Digital Forensics Analyst NTSeCT (National Trading Standards e-Crime Team)
DC Patrick Boardman DC NWROCU (NW Regional Organised Crime Unit)
PC Kevin James PC NWROCU (NW Regional Organised Crime Unit)
DI Matthew Mcnelis DI West Mercia Police
DS Ian Osborne DS West Mercia Police
DS Michael Dunscombe DS West Mercia Police
PC John Hughes PC West Mercia Police
DC Paul Bayliss DC West Midlands Police
DI Kay Thompson DI West Midlands Police

 

