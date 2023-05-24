Sky News launches audio service

Sky News is now available as an audio service on TuneIn – the live-streaming audio platform – allowing listeners in the UK, Ireland and the US, free access to Sky news wherever they are.

The partnership means Sky News’ non-stop news coverage is now accessible to audiences when they’re not in front of a screen and bolsters Sky News’ audio offering that includes podcasts, on-demand news for smart speakers and news content for commercial radio stations.

Priya Sahathevan, Director of Commercial & Business Development at Sky News, commented: “We know that audio is increasingly important to our news audiences. This audio partnership with TuneIn offers Sky News audiences yet another way to access our award-winning journalism, keeping them connected to what is happening, wherever they are. Our extensive, multiplatform offering means trusted, impartial news is accessible to millions of people around the world, in whatever format suits best.”

Fergus Mellon, GM of TuneIn UK, added: “Sky News is widely known for delivering breaking news, headlines and top stories from business, politics, entertainment and more. We are thrilled to grow our vast library of audio news content along with building our presence in the UK to help Sky News’ audience get the information they need the most on the go and 24/7.”

UK, Ireland and US,listeners can access Sky News audio via the TuneIn mobile app, web browser, connected devices such as Alexa, Sonos, Google Home, and in any car model compatible with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.