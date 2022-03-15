Sky News, IRN extend distribution deal

Sky News has agreed a new multi-year deal with IRN (Independent Radio News) to continue distributing news, business, sports and entertainment audio content to commercial radio stations across the UK, reaching over 24 million listeners.

The renewal means IRN subscribers including Heart, Magic, talkSPORT, LBC, and Radio Clyde, will continue to have access to Sky News’ 24-hour news reporting, as well as unrivalled sports coverage. This new deal builds on the long-standing relationship between Sky and IRN, which started in 2009.

John Ryley, Head of Sky News, said: “We’re delighted to renew our distribution agreement with IRN to continue to provide millions of radio listeners across the UK with trusted, impartial news. In these uncertain times, it’s imperative that we offer audiences clarity with fact led, eyewitness reporting and expert analysis.”

Tim Molloy, Managing Director of IRN, added: “We are very happy to have renewed our long-standing deal with Sky News particularly at this unpredictable and volatile time. Our subscribers value the high-quality content Sky News provides as it gives peace of mind to commercial radio news editors that the big stories at home and abroad will always be there in the IRN feed when they need it, ensuring their listeners always receive the highest standards of news coverage.”

Through the distribution deal, Sky News will provide live and pre-recorded news bulletins, scripts, audio and video clips, digital content, including entertainment, political, business and sports coverage to IRN’s clients, who are then able to use the content to build bulletins to suit their audiences.