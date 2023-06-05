AsiaSat has announced that Raymond Chow has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer.

Chow joined AsiaSat in 2018 and most recently served as Vice President, Business Development and Strategy, responsible for growing the data business and the transformation of AsiaSat. In his new role, he will lead and execute the global commercial strategies for AsiaSat and its subsidiaries/associated brands including sales, marketing, solutions as well as new product development to meet ever-changing customer requirements.

“It is my pleasure to announce the appointment of Raymond Chow as Chief Commercial Officer. Raymond is a seasoned executive with demonstrated accomplishments within AsiaSat. His broad expertise in satellite communications and international markets will be the most valuable in driving business growth and facilitating the synergy of data and media services as we continue to expand our end-to-end solution offerings to customers,” said Roger Tong, Chief Executive Officer of AsiaSat.

“I am excited by this opportunity to lead our commercial, marketing and business development efforts to realise synergies and build partnerships for our business growth. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the team and other business units and departments of AsiaSat to develop products and solutions that meet customer needs,” said added Chow.