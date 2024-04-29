Board changes at DEGI

Trade body the Digital Entertainment Group International (DEGI) has confirmed that Johnnie Thompson, Director, Digital Stores, The Walt Disney Company EMEA, will be joining the board as Co-Chair, effective immediately, having previously sat as a board member.

“The DEGI continues to play an increasingly important role in advancing the digital home entertainment industry by providing an essential forum to come together to share knowledge, insights and expertise,” commented Thompson. “It’s a particularly exciting time to be in this business, and I’m looking forward to working alongside Ruth Sharpe as Co-Chair, and with the whole of the DEGI Board as its scope continues to grow.”

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Johnnie and The Walt Disney Company as our new DEGI Co-Chair, alongside new DEGI board members from Google, NBCUniversal, and Warner Bros Discovery,” declared Liz Bales, CEO at DEGI. “This is a hugely important time for DEGI, as its international reach and insights continue to grow year on year. The DEGI Board, with its wealth of expertise across production, distribution, product and retail, adds significant value to all our stakeholders. We are thrilled to collaborate with such exceptional talent, thank them for their contributions at the 2024 DEGI Roadshows in Paris, Stockholm and look forward to their participation in London on Tuesday 30th April, and Berlin.”