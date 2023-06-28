Thomson Reuters to acquire Imagen

Global content and technology company Thomson Reuters has signed a definitive agreement to acquire cloud-native media asset management specialist Imagen.

Imagen helps sports organisations, businesses and media companies manage their digital content libraries with fast, secure and controlled access through a highly customisable media management and distribution platform. Imagen also owns Screenocean, a platform that provides production companies and others the ability to license video and photo content from around the world.

The business will be operated as part of the Reuters News division of Thomson Reuters.

“The acquisition of Imagen will continue our plans to build a world-class experience for Reuters News Agency customers, making it easier for them to discover, access and manage the content they need to deliver a best-in class product to their audiences, while ensuring Imagen’s customers continue to get the outstanding service they are used to,” commented Reuters President Paul Bascobert. “With the addition of Imagen, clients will have the ability to seamlessly add media asset management services to store, manipulate, permission, distribute and monetise all their visual content.”

“We are delighted to become part of the Reuters family and are excited for the potential this gives us,” added Imagen CEO Charlie Horrell. “The combination of Reuters and Imagen brings signiﬁcant opportunities to reach new customers and better-serve existing ones. We look forward to a bright future together.”