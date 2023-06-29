VM02 speeds up XGS-PON roll-out

UK multiplay telco Virgin Media O2 has confirmed wider availability of its latest fibre technology, known as XGS-PON, following trials late in 2022.

“These trials proved successful so now we are taking the next step forward in our network evolution and starting to sell services powered by the latest fibre technology, known as XGS-PON, much more widely,” writes Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer, Virgin Media O2, in a blog post,

“For existing customers or consumers in areas where our network is already available, this won’t mean any change,” she advises. “They’ll continue to benefit from broadband that is five times faster than the UK average, alongside brilliant TV bundles and phone services. But for those living in areas where we’ve recently expanded our network or will do very soon, they’ll gain access to our services for the first time and their connections will be powered by this new technology.”

“XGS-PON will initially underpin our broadband services using nexfibre’s new full-fibre network, which will cover 5 million homes by 2026 with the option of reaching a total of 7 million homes beyond that. With Virgin Media O2 acting as a build supplier and wholesale customer of the network, this £4.5 billion (€5.2bn) investment from nexfibre – which is owned by our shareholders, Liberty Global and Telefónica, alongside investment firm, InfraVia Capital Partners – will see Virgin Media O2’s fibre footprint reach 80 per cent of the UK when coupled with our own fibre upgrade plans which complete in 2028,” she reports.

“With fibre build already well underway, today this investment means residents in towns and cities across the UK are now able to sign up to our gigabit broadband for the first time, and this marks a major moment for the nexfibre team as customers can now start connecting to its network all while build ramps up.”

“While the technology used to power these customers’ home broadband connections will be new, the products and services on offer will be familiar to many. We’ll be offering broadband with the same look and feel as the rest of our network, as well as the option to add features like our latest connected entertainment service, Stream,” she says.

Recognising that VMO2’s network can already deliver ultrafast 1.1Gbps speeds and beyond, meaning that it’s fast enough to handle everything that customers want to do right now and in the near future, she accepts that with customers using more and more data each year, demand is only going in one direction. “To keep offering customers the reliable and seamless services they expect long into future, we’re ensuring that we’re ready to deal with whatever comes next,” she confirms.

“In the long term, XGS-PON and fibre connections will provide customers with even more bandwidth as the technology enables symmetrical upload and download speeds. This means that customers will have the ability to upload as quickly as they download, at speeds of up to 10Gbps. With so many breakthroughs happening in the technology space right now, from the metaverse and generative AI to mixed reality applications and immersive gaming, this connectivity will enable future new technologies and applications to flourish,” she suggests.

“Work to evolve our network never stops, and everyday households across the country gain access to our award-winning and fully gigabit broadband. With network innovation and investment unlocking faster and ever-more reliable services for customers, we’re entering a golden era for fixed connectivity and planning for the decades ahead. Today is a key moment in that journey,” she declares.

“nexfibre’s advanced full-fibre network is now live and will deliver hyper-fast broadband to millions of homes and businesses across the country,” notes Bernardo Quinn, CEO at nexfibre.

“We are investing £4.5 billion to roll out our new network which will boost the UK’s digital economy by creating thousands of jobs and getting millions more homes and businesses online. We are on a mission to build and operate our network in previously underserved areas, closing the digital divide and giving more people access to high-quality broadband.”

“Over time, XGS-PON and fibre connections will provide consumers and businesses with more bandwidth as the technology enables symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 10Gbps. XGS-PON will also support the UK’s net zero transition as the technology uses a passive optical network, which means lower energy consumption,” he adds.