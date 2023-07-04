Broadband boost for UK regions

Homes and businesses in southern and eastern parts of England are set to benefit from new highspeed broadband connections backed by almost £320 million (€373m) of UK government investment.

People living and working in rural parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Hampshire are set to have their ability to bank online, conduct business, shop, communicate and stream entertainment transformed thanks to the latest contracts signed as part of Project Gigabit, the government’s £5 billion mission to roll out gigabit-capable, reliable broadband across the UK. Improved connectivity unlocks new opportunities and fuels innovation, supporting the Prime Minister’s priority of growing the economy by creating better paid jobs.

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full-fibre provider, will deliver gigabit-capable infrastructure for around 218,000 homes and businesses having secured £318 million of Project Gigabit funding after a competitive process. The provider will also be making a private investment of £170 million to deliver the project.

Survey work commences immediately with the first installations in the New Year and the first live connections expected by summer 2024. Once connected, residents and businesses in Portsmouth, Beccles, the Broads and further afield, will enjoy access to fast broadband services over a network capable of supporting speeds of up to 10Gbps.

These latest Project Gigabit contracts come as gigabit coverage across the UK tops 76 per cent – up from just 6 per cent at the start of 2019 – with the rapid rollout of the best broadband delivering key infrastructure for the nation, helping to bolster and grow the economy.

Minister for Data and Digital Infrastructure, Sir John Whittingdale, said: “Access to lightning-speed broadband is key to the government’s plans for driving economic growth and levelling up communities. This investment of £318 million in government funding is a significant milestone in achieving that mission.”

“Delivered through our flagship Project Gigabit programme, 218,000 homes and businesses across Norfolk, Suffolk, and Hampshire will benefit from a modern digital infrastructure, helping to power local communities and our plan to boost connectivity all over the UK.”

CityFibre CEO Greg Mesch said: “Securing three further Project Gigabit contracts firmly establishes CityFibre as an integral delivery partner to the Government for rural connectivity. Our growing participation is central to our strategy, optimising our commercial rollout plan alongside the programme to provide our ISP customers with unrivalled network density in regions throughout the country.”