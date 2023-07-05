Rowden leads AMCNI-UK Content Group

AMC Networks International UK (AMCNI-UK) has announced that Sam Rowden has been promoted to the newly-created position of Vice President, Content Group, overseeing AMCNI-UK’s overall content strategy. Rowden, who currently oversees the company’s programming strategy for the CBS channel portfolio consisting of six entertainment channels owned by joint ventures between AMCNI-UK and Paramount Global, will continue to report to Kevin Dickie, EVP/MD for AMCNI-UK.

In her new and expanded role Rowden is now leading the company’s newly formed Content Group. She will have full responsibility for both the linear and streaming content strategies across the UK and EMEA, which includes the oversight of the joint venture channels, CBS Justice, CBS Europa, CBS Reality, RealityXtra, Legend, HorrorXtra as well as channel brands AMC and SundanceTV. Her remit also includes AMCNI-UK’s AVOD and FAST portfolio consisting of the AVoD player CBS Catchup Channels UK and FAST channel True Crime from CBS Reality that has recently launched with Amazon Freevee and Rakuten TV and which is also available via ITVX. Additionally, Rowden is now also responsible for content acquisition and content partnerships including the relationship with Paramount Global for both the UK and EMEA joint ventures as well as content management including compliance.

Dickie commented: “Sam has been the driving force behind the continued success of AMCNI-UK’s joint ventures with Paramount Global, both in the UK and in EMEA, including the development of our highly successful true crime originals effort since the beginning. With her leadership skills and expertise developing brands that appeal to a wide range of audiences, she is perfectly placed to assume this key role as we further integrate our linear and streaming efforts.”

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead the newly created Content Group at AMCNI-UK to further build on our strong portfolio of brands and on our successful true crime original productions,” added Rowden. “As we continue to navigate a rapidly changing TV landscape, having a dedicated team of experienced and proactive individuals is crucial to facilitate change and utilize new opportunities. Our aim is to create a content offering, which is strong, relevant and well-placed to co-exist in both the linear and streaming space.”

Rowden joined the company in 2007 and during her time, CBS Reality has become the biggest factual entertainment channel in the UK amongst adult women, and a Top 10 most watched non-PSB channel amongst all adults. Additionally, she led the rebrand of Horror Channel to Legend to deliver a male-skewing channel showcasing sci-fi, thriller, fantasy, action and western alongside classic horror. Legend has increased market share by 25 per cent based on year-on-year comparison January to May.

Prior to AMCNI UK, Rowden worked as a consultant for UKTV and was Head of Acquisitions and Co-Production for Sky One.