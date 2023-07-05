Williams, Mansell reunite in Sky Original F1 doc

A new Sky Original documentary, Williams and Mansell: Red 5, will debut on Sky Documentaries and NOW on July 8th. The documentary features some of the biggest names in F1 as it follows Nigel Mansell and the Williams Racing team’s rise to fame told through the eyes of his team, family, and drivers such as Jenson Button, Damon Hill and Karun Chandhok.

Mansell commented: “Celebrating the 30th year of my World Championship by reuniting with Williams Racing and the iconic FW14B was amazing. Having the opportunity to drive Red 5 at Goodwood and revisiting some of the special moments of my career through making this documentary has been an incredibly nostalgic journey for me. I am excited to share my memories with the viewers and fans who have been a huge part of my racing career.”

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing, added: “This is a very special documentary that takes a deep dive into both the rich history of the Williams team and the British hero that is Nigel Mansell. It’s great to hear from Nigel now as he looks back on his Formula 1 career and it offers a new perspective on the time for fans both old and new.”

Mansell grew up in Birmingham, England in the 1960s, dreaming of becoming a professional race car driver, despite not having the financial means to be a part of a sport designed for the ultra-wealthy. But, with the support of his wife Roseanne, he sold everything and did whatever it took to realise his dream. By 1980 he was driving for Lotus Formula One.

Meanwhile Williams was realising his own dream at the company he founded, Williams Grand Prix Engineering. Within just a few years of the team’s existence, it had already achieved the highest pinnacle of the sport, the Formula One Constructors Championship.

The two joined forces, with Williams knowing that Mansell had what it took to win a championship. After years of trying to win together, Mansell left to join Ferrari and then ultimately retired from racing after years of ups and downs, without ever winning the Formula One Drivers’ Championship. But Mansell came out of retirement and rejoined Williams Racing. And in 1992 Mansell and his FW14B Williams car became one of the most formidable combinations in sports history.

This documentary takes a deep look at both the driver and the car through the rebuild of the last FW14B, which has only ever been driven by Mansell. Thirty years later, the documentary breaks down what made this car so special and follow the journey of Mansell’s suspenseful, heart-breaking and ultimately victorious career and his last chance to become a world champion.

Director, Jim Wiseman, said: “Making this documentary was a childhood dream come true. Like many millions of others, I lived through Nigel’s involvement with Williams growing up, sharing all the ups and downs on TV. Nigel was an absolute pleasure to interview; happy to talk so openly about his struggle to the top of the sport. Also, to have access to Williams Heritage Team and reunite Nigel with his most famous Williams F1 car was mind blowing.”