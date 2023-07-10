Mediapro profit up 18%

Spanish TV group Mediapro has reported an 18 per cent rise in profit in 2022 to €189 million, improving its forecast by €50 million

This strong result has been achieved in spite of flat revenues standing at €1.2 billion. Historic debt has also been reduced to €435 million.

Large audiences for the Qatar football World Cup along with the production of the UEFA Champions League final and the purchase of three Fox channels in Argentina are highlighted as the key reasons for the financial success.