Carlson claims outing ‘part of Dominion settlement’

In a new book, Tucker Carlson claims he “knows” he was fired by Fox News as a condition of the $787.5 million (€712m) settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

“They agreed to take me off the air, my show off the air, as a condition of the Dominion settlement,” Carlson tells his biographer, Chadwick Moore. “They had to settle this; Rupert [Murdoch, the 92-year-old Fox News owner] couldn’t testify. I think that deal was made minutes before the trial started.”

In a copy obtained by The Guardian, the publisher, All Seasons Press, the book – called Tucker – is based on “hundreds of hours interviews with Carlson, his family, colleagues, acquaintances and enemies”. It will be published in the US on August 1st.

He has since begun broadcasting on Twitter, something Fox is trying to stop, claiming he remains under contract.

Fox News “categorically” denied that Carlson was removed in connection with the Dominion case, Dominion has said the same thing.

Last month, a former producer on Carlson’s show, Abby Grossberg, reached a $12 million settlement with Fox after suing for gender discrimination and alleging network lawyers pressured her to make misleading statements in the Dominion case.