ZEASN acquires Foxxum and rlaxx TV

ZEASN, a provider of solutions and services for smart homes, has announced the acquisition of Foxxum, a provider of CTV solutions, and rlaxx TV, an international AVoD/FAST streaming service.

With this strategic move, ZEASN says the strengths of all three companies are combined, positioning it as the leading independent provider of CTV operating systems (OS) and AVoD/FAST products in the market.

As part of the integration process, Whale OS 3 and Foxxum OS 4 operating systems will be merged into the new Whale OS 4. The creation of Whale OS 4 will lead to accelerated growth and aims to grow from the combined installed base to over 200 million within 3 to 5 years. Additionally, the acquisition of Foxxum expands the app portfolio of Whale OS 4. Combined with ZEASN’s AI-enabled algorithms, data tracking tools, and personalised recommendations, Whale OS 4 curates content tailored to individual preferences.

The global streaming service, rlaxx TV, will be integrated with ZEASN’s streaming service, Whale Live. The merged services will continue to operate under the name rlaxx TV, offering a variety of content to viewers worldwide.

All Foxxum and rlaxx TV executives will remain on board, assuming leadership positions within the newly formed group.

“We are delighted to welcome the talented teams from Foxxum and rlaxx TV to the global ZEASN family operating now in Europe, China, India, and North America to serve our customers globally,” commented Jason He, CEO of ZEASN. “Their expertise and market position, combined with our existing capabilities, will propel us to new heights in the CTV industry. Together, we will redefine the CTV landscape, offer a compelling alternative, and deliver world-class experiences for viewers. This is a significant step in preparing our company for a future IPO.”

“The combination of three strong companies will accelerate our strategy to form the leading independent player that our customers have long demanded,” added Ronny Lutzi, CEO of Foxxum and rlaxx TV. “From day one, we are poised to swiftly outpace other independent players, surpassing them not merely in sheer installation numbers, but also through our industry expertise.With solid support from the global TV supply chain, we aim to position ourselves at eye level with industry giants like Google TV and Roku. I am extremely excited to merge our efforts with ZEASN. It feels like two parties have found the perfect match.”

Financial details were not disclosed.