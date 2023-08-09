KKR invests in Augsburg/SaxaVord

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts is investing $33 million (€30m) in Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) which is building rockets for launch from Scotland’s SaxaVord spaceport.

“The investment will facilitate RFA’s upcoming integrated first stage test and complete the company’s launch pad at SaxaVord Spaceport in Scotland, to eventually bring the RFA ONE microlauncher to the launchpad,” said RFA.

An RFA test flight from SaxaVord is likely in Q2 next year and later than originally planned.

With the investment KKR is now a leading investor in RFA. KKR has also acquired a minority stake in German satellite manufacturer OHB. OHB is the other major investor in SaxaVord.

“KKR is excited to support RFA in its efforts to revolutionize access to space, which is crucial for emerging technologies that will shape our future,” Christian Ollig, Partner and Head of the DACH region at KKR, stated.

“The team’s exceptional track record of achieving technical milestones and their unwavering focus on cost leadership are precisely the right strategy for future success in the global marketplace. We look forward to supporting RFA on its growth path,” Ollig added.