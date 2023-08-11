Writers and studios back in talks

Negotiators for striking Hollywood writers and the major studios will return to the negotiating table at the end of this week as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike marked more than 100 days.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing studios, is expected to provide responses to proposals from the WGA, the union said.

The strike began on May 2nd after talks between the WGA and the major studios reached an impasse over pay, minimum staffing of writers’ rooms and residual payments in the streaming era, among other issues. Writers also sought to regulate the use of artificial intelligence, which they fear could replace their creative input.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger, speaking at the company’s Q2 results, said: “Nothing is more important to this company than its relationships with the creative. I have deep respect and appreciation for all those who are vital to the extraordinary creative engine that drives this company and our industry.”