BAE eyes Ball Aerospace

BAE Systems, part of British Aerospace, is looking to buy US-based aerospace giant Ball Corporation’s Aerospace division for $5.55 billion (€5.11bn).

The intention, says BAE, is to strengthen its position in space activity and related technologies.

Colorado-based Ball will allow BAE to align with the priorities of US intelligence and department of defence needs, leading to a “substantial increase” in US revenue.

Ball Aerospace is a provider of spacecraft, mission payloads, optical systems, and antenna systems with decades of proven success underpinned by world class advanced technologies. They have trusted customer relationships among the Intelligence Community, US Department of Defense, and civilian space agencies. The business has been a pioneer in its markets for many decades and is organised into four main divisions: National Defense, Tactical Solutions, Civil Space, and Advanced Technology and Information Solutions.

“The growth outlook, anticipated at a c.10 per cent CAGR over the next five years will build on our US business’ existing strong portfolio by expanding our footprint in space by an order of magnitude, offering a complementary set of customer relationships in the national security space community, and providing new access to civil space markets. In addition, Ball’s expertise in spacecraft, mission payloads, optical systems, sensors, scientific and tactical systems, analytical tools, and world class antenna systems support a broad set of products and differentiated technologies to address the growing space, C4ISR and missile and munitions markets,” stated BAE.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems, said: “The proposed acquisition of Ball Aerospace is a unique opportunity to add a high quality, fast growing technology focused business with significant capabilities to our core business that is performing strongly and well positioned for sustained growth. It’s rare that a business of this quality, scale and complementary capabilities, with strong growth prospects and a close fit to our strategy, becomes available. The strategic and financial rationale is compelling, as we continue to focus on areas of high priority defence and Intelligence spending, strengthening our world class multi-domain portfolio and enhancing our value compounding model of top line growth, margin expansion and high cash generation. We couldn’t be more pleased to have reached this agreement and we look forward to welcoming the employees of Ball Aerospace to BAE Systems as we work together to support our customers and create value for shareholders.”