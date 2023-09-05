France 24 content on FlixSnip

FlixSnip, the streaming platform that specialises in short-form content, has announced a partnership with France 24, the international news network. This collaboration brings live news and magazines to FlixSnip’s free-of-charge app, making it a one-stop platform for both entertainment and current affairs.

Thanks to this new collaboration, FlixSnip users can access France 24’s news coverage, including real-time breaking news updates, in-depth analysis, and expert commentary. Furthermore, users will be able to borwse France 24’s magazines, which cover a wide range of topics such as business, technology, fashion, history, and the environment.

“We are thrilled to join forces with France 24,” said Sebastien Perioche CEO of FlixSnip. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering a well-rounded content experience to our users. By providing access to live news and magazines, we are creating a platform that not only entertains but also informs, empowering our users with a broader perspective on global events.”

FlixSnip’s app is available on both iOS and Android devices and is already home to a library of short-form international content which features mini movies, series and scientific docu minis.