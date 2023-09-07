Premiership Rugby Cup on TNT Sports, discovery+

This autumn, TNT Sports and discovery+ will show exclusive live coverage of the Premiership Rugby Cup pool stage, bringing fans the first action of the 2023-24 club rugby season.

TNT Sports’ Premiership Rugby Cup coverage will feature several new faces this season, as Orla Chennaoui joins the presenting team alongside Craig Doyle, who continues in his previous role from TNT Sports’ predecessor, BT Sport.

Elsewhere, Premiership Rugby’s all-time top try scorer, Chris Ashton, has been added to the pundit line-up alongside Red Roses centre Emily Scarratt and Bath second row, Charlie Ewels. They will join 2003 World Cup winners Lawrence Dallaglio and Austin Healey.

This year’s competition features an expanded pool of teams, with all clubs in the RFU Championship competing in the pool stage for the first time. The revamped pool stage format will include two pools of six teams and two pools of five teams, with each club in the 5-team pools playing one cross-pool match apiece.

TNT Sports will show one live game from each round of the Premiership Rugby Cup pool stage, plus both semi-finals and the final next year.

Full details on all pool stage games being shown live:

Round Fixture Date / Time Channel 1 Ealing Trailfinders v Northampton Saints 10 Sept, 12:30 TNT Sports 1 / discovery+ 2 Bath Rugby v Jersey Reds 16 Sept, 12:30 TNT Sports 2 / discovery+ 3 Gloucester Rugby v Harlequins 22 Sept, 19:15 TNT Sports 1 / discovery+ 4 Harlequins v Saracens 1 Oct, 14:00 TNT Sports 1 / discovery+ 5 TBC 7 Oct /Sun 8 Oct TNT Sports / discovery+

The Premiership Rugby Cup was launched in during the 2018-19 season and is currently held by Exeter Chiefs, who beat London Irish 24-20 a.e.t. in the 2022-23 final to win their first title in the competition.