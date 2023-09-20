BBC to expand US streaming

Tim Davie, the BBC Director General, told RTS Cambridge that further streamer roll-outs in the US offer “great potential” as the UK broadcaster looks to commercial arm BBC Studios for increasing revenues.

BBC Studios returned £362 million (€419m) to its parent last year, with content investment of £177 million.

“We’re looking at on demand services in the US, there is enormous potential for that,” Davie said.

BBCS is already a partner on ITV Studios-joint venture BritBox outside of the UK and also rolled out wholly owned service BBC Select in 2021. The commercial arm has also been increasing its production acquisitions, taking stakes in companies like Turbine Studios, Voltage TV and Mothership Productions.