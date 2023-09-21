Maxar restructures into 2 businesses

Satellite manufacturer Maxar Technologies, headquartered Colorado, is to divide itself into two separate businesses.

The two companies are Maxar Space Infrastructure and Maxar Intelligence. Maxar announced that there would also be a small number of job cuts although did not specify the numbers of staff affected.

The division comes just four months after Maxar, then a publicly quoted company, was acquired by private equity business Advent International in a deal valued at $6.4 billion.

Maxar Space Infrastructure will look after the space-related business including satellite manufacturing, while Maxar Intelligence will look after the Earth imaging side of the current business.

Maxar says the new structure “enables both businesses to deliver for customers and innovate leading-edge technology with dedicated focus.”