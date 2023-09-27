ONE Championship on FITE+ in NZ, Pacific

FITE by Triller has announced an exclusive deal to present ONE Championship live events in New Zealand and across select Pacific Islands. The events include all ONE Friday Fights events and all 12 major ONE Fight Nights, providing fans with near-weekly live action from cities across Asia, in English. All the events are included in FITE+ subscriptions’ monthly rate.

The debut event on FITE+ takes place on September 30th with ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, live from Singapore Indoor Stadium. The main event features Stamp Fairtex challenging Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship. Other title bouts include Strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell defending her crown against Atomweight ruler Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, while Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan will collide for the inaugural ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Championship.

Also, ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan will face Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special rules striking contest. Plus, former ONE World Champions John Lineker and Eduard Folayang will make their highly anticipated returns.

In addition to New Zealand, the FITE+ deal gives fans access to the live and exclusive events in American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Kiribati, Niue, Northern Mariana Islands, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, New Caledonia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna.

ONE Championship joins an array of live and on demand sports content included in the subscription service FITE+ including boxing, MMA, Muay Thai, grappling, pro wrestling and more. Major promotions include Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Major League Wrestling, Triller Fight Club, Game Changer Wrestling and a library of iconic New Japan Pro Wrestling events.