Evrideo welcomes JT Augustin to advisory board

Evrideo, the leading cloud-based broadcast platform, has announced that JT Augustin, a media industry veteran, has joined the company’s advisory board.

The addition of JT Augustin to the advisory board is a significant step in Evrideo’s mission to redefine broadcasting operations, spanning from live channels to FAST. JT Augustin brings with him a stellar career in the media industry, highlighted by his impactful roles at both Eurosport and Discovery International. As the former CEO of Eurosport, he orchestrated a deal that culminated in a sale exceeding $1 billion to Discovery International. Following the acquisition, he transitioned to the role of President of Sports Development at Discovery Networks International, where he secured pivotal broadcasting rights for the Olympics for the years 2016-2024 across Europe.

Avi Zenou, Co-founder, and CEO of Evrideo, remarked: “JT’s strategic mindset, deep knowledge of broadcasting, and understanding of how AI can drive innovation make him an invaluable addition.”

On his new appointment, JT Augustin expressed: “I am very happy to join Evrideo’s advisory board. Avi Zenou’s innovative approach has not only streamlined cloud playout but also introduced a very effective suite of tools, including recently live production. Evrideo ability to innovate includes AI-driven content control—that liberates content creators from the complexities of technical infrastructure and operations, simplifying the entire broadcasting process in a very cost effective manner.”