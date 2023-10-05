TF1 scores rights for Rugby World Cup 2025, WXV

French broadcaster TF1 will show all the action from an expanded Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 being held in England, featuring 16 teams, including France who secured automatic qualification by finishing third in New Zealand last year.

The deal, which extends the long-standing partnership between the sport’s global governing body and TF1, will also see the broadcaster become home to WXV in France from 2023, the new competition featuring the world’s top teams. TF1 will broadcast live France’s matches from the top division of WXV 1 hosted in New Zealand.

“The acquisition of this competition reaffirms our commitment to rugby and, more broadly, to women’s sport,” said Julien Millereux, TF1 director of sport. “We are delighted to offer the French viewers this elite tournament, which we’re convinced will be one of the stand-out sporting events of 2025.”

World Rugby chief executive, Alan Gilpin, added: “The women’s game is central to our mission to grow rugby globally. By increasing visibility across broadcasters and via digital platforms we can showcase the very best players in the world, increasing our fanbase and participation more broadly. Over a successful and long-standing partnership, TF1 has demonstrated that it shares our vision and therefore we are delighted to be bringing an expanded Rugby World Cup and the debut of WXV, two massive moments for the sport, to viewers in France via TF1’s quality programming and promotion.”