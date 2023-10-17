DZS, Orange fibre partnership

DZS, a specialist in access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions, has successfully completed the first phases of a live pilot solution deployment of DZS’ Velocity fibre access portfolio within the operator’s production network in Poland.

Orange is the largest FTTH service provider in Europe with over 13 million residential, business and campus subscribers.

“DZS was given the opportunity to become part of our ecosystem, and we are working closely with them to meet our expectations from today’s 2.5 Gigabit Passive Optical network (GPON), 10G (XGS-PON) and point-to-point technologies; in a context of heterogenous situations coming from the diversity of countries where we operate,” said Gilles Bourdon, Vice President of Wireline Networks and Infrastructure, Orange.

DZS Velocity Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) are environmentally hardened across the entire portfolio and offer flexibility ranging from 1 rack unit (RU) 2-slot fixed access systems to 16-slot chassis systems. Complemented by system-on-a-card technology that is common for all systems, DZS Velocity empowers service providers like Orange with multiple options to address current and emerging deployment and service demands in their network by leveraging next-generation PON and point-to-point solutions via any service port across the range of DZS systems, including stackable options.

“DZS is extremely proud to grow our strong partnership with Orange, providing them with another valuable and strategic set of options as they continue to build their leading-edge FTTH broadband infrastructure while also expanding their network automation and orchestration capabilities,” said Gunter Reiss, Chief Customer Officer, AEMEA, DZS. “As operators across Europe and the world continue to invest in FTTH, DZS innovation and alignment with industry standards can help forward-thinking leaders like Orange achieve the benefits of multi-vendor flexibility while minimising operational spend and maximizing service quality, new service delivery and user experience.”