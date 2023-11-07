Johnston named Disney CFO

Hugh F Johnston has been named Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of The Walt Disney Company effective December 4th. Johnston is Vice Chairman and CFO of PepsiCo, where he has held numerous leadership positions during a 34-year career with the multinational food and beverage giant.

As Disney’s CFO, Johnston will report directly to CEO Bob Iger and will lead the company’s worldwide finance organisation, which includes corporate real estate, corporate strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labor standards, global security, investor relations, risk management, tax and treasury.

“Hugh’s well-earned reputation as one of the best CFOs in America and his wealth of leadership experience in both financial and operational roles overseeing a diverse portfolio of top global brands make him a perfect addition to Disney’s senior leadership team,” said Iger. “His expertise will serve Disney and its shareholders well as we continue the transformative work we are doing to drive growth and value creation.

“I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to Kevin Lansberry, who stepped into the CFO role on an interim basis earlier this year,” Iger continued. “Kevin has provided steady leadership and invaluable counsel to our executive management team, and he will continue to be one of our company’s most important financial leaders as he returns to his role as CFO of our Disney Experiences segment.”

“Disney is such a storied company, with the most beloved brands in the world and a strong financial foundation to support the company of the future that Bob and his team are building,” Johnston added. “Very few companies have withstood the test of time that Disney has, making the company as rare as it is special. I share Bob’s enthusiasm for Disney’s future, and I am incredibly excited to join this management team in this moment of opportunity and possibility.”