In September, World Rugby partnered with Endeavor Streaming to launch the RugbyPass TV streaming service, bringing live and on-demand content of the 2023 Rugby World Cup directly to fans around the world.

Since its launch, the platform has seen strong viewing figures and hit streaming milestones, attracting 350K+ subscribers and a total 1.7 million users around the world. It streamed nearly 500K hours of content throughout the Rugby World Cup with 3.3 million total views, including nearly 700K live views.

The service has enabled World Rugby to reach fans directly in markets where broadcast deals for the tournament were not in place, including audiences across Greece, South Korea and Hungary. The platform reached its biggest audience in South Africa, followed by Great Britain and the US.

World Rugby Chief Marketing and Content Officer, James Rothwell, commented: “World Rugby’s objective is to drive global and diverse fan growth for our sport by making the game as relevant, accessible and entertaining as possible. RugbyPass TV is a cornerstone of our fan engagement strategy, and provides a platform to deliver programming to fans around the world through live matches, highlights, on-demand matches and shoulder content.”

Pete Bellamy, Chief Commercial Officer at Endeavor Streaming, added: “RugbyPass TV’s impressive results exemplify the power that direct-to-consumer services have in reaching fans on a global scale, particularly around highly charged moments such as a World Cup tournament. These platforms are influential and essential tools for helping sports organisations deepen their engagement with fans, offering highly personalised experiences that traditional channels cannot offer.”

RugbyPass TV is hosted on Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper platform, an end-to-end streaming solution that enables clubs and rightsholders to build upon and deliver direct-to-consumer streaming experiences for their viewers. Endeavor Streaming, a subsidiary of Endeavor, is a specialist in video distribution and monetisation for live and on-demand content across sports, entertainment, media and lifestyle.