Fagor Electrónica acquires Triax

Fagor Electrónica, a company integrated into Mondragon and specialised in electronic and digital solutions, has acquired Triax Digital Solutions, a company resulting from the merger between Triax AS and Ikusi Multimedia.

With its corporate headquarters located at its parent company Fagor Electrónica facilities in Arrasate-Mondragón (Gipuzkoa), the new Fagor Multimedia Solutions (FMS) will maintain two workplaces, in the Guipuzcoan towns of Arrasate-Mondragón and Astigarraga, the location of the former Triax Digital Solutions.

Throughout 2024, Fagor Electrónica plans to integrate its current multimedia business into the new subsidiary created. This integration will be effective starting in 2025. Mondragon estimates that, within four years, this new company will achieve a turnover of €25 million euros and be a leading European player in the field of electronic solutions for multimedia and telecommunications infrastructures.

Triax Digital Solutions had been in voluntary bankruptcy since September 2023.

General Manager of the new Fagor Multimedia Solutions, Gorka Guerra, commented: “We detected that we were facing an opportunity to advance in our strategic objectives of diversification and growth towards new value propositions and markets and to do so, furthermore, coherently with our commitment to maintaining employment and the roots of the activity.”

In his opinion, the success of Fagor Electrónica’s proposal has been based on the rigor and solidity of the project presented by the cooperative, “which has garnered the support of the Triax Digital Solutions workforce because they have seen that at all times we have been clear that the purpose of our approach was to add, consolidate talent, and maintain the decision centre in Gipuzkoa.”

After receiving approval from the bankruptcy administration for Fagor Electrónica’s offer, the new company officially starts business on March 15th.