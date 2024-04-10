Prysmian to acquire Warren & Brown

Prysmian, a specialist in the energy transition and digital transformation, has signed an agreement to acquire Warren & Brown Technologies, the Australian player in telecommunication network connectivity products.

Prysmian says the acquisition “represents a strategic milestone for both companies, combining Prysmian’s expertise in Digital Solutions technologies with Warren & Brown’s resources, capabilities and strength in enterprise solutions for the Telecom market”.

The transaction is in line with Prysmian’s ‘Connect, to lead’ strategy to become a global solution provider to enable energy transition and digital transformation.

Warren & Brown provides solutions to telecom operators for various applications mainly in the business of FTTA and FTTH & Data Centre. Founded in 1921, the Company is headquartered in Melbourne, operates three main production sites, two in Australia (Melbourne) and one in Philippines (Manila) and generates annual revenue of approximately A$90 million (€55m).

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

