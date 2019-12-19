NBCU’s Peacock subscription to start at $5

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service will reportedly launch with a subscription fee of $4.99 (€4.5) per month. A premium subcription, removing all adverts, will also be available for $10 a month.

The price points would put it at a lower-than or equal-to monthly rate compared to similar services available in the US, such as CBS All Access and Hulu which both start at $5.99 per month, whilst a standard Netflux subscription costs $10.99.

NBCU is evidently banking on a low price point to try and make an impact in what is fast becoming a crowded market.

Peacock is preparing for an April 2020 launch and will boast content such as every episode of The Office and Parks and Recreation as well as a reboot of Saved by the Bell.