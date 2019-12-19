Vodafone Spain launches TV voice remote control

From David Del Valle in Madrid
December 19, 2019
Subscribers to Vodafone TV is Spain are now able to manage their programming with their voice thanks to a new remote control device equipped with a microphone.

The new remote will enable subscribers to make personalised searches with different criteria (by actors, directors, genres etc), total control of video with rewind and forward functionalities, launch integrated apps, and surf through the TV menu.

The new remote control set has a Bluetooth Low Energy connection and retails for €39.90.


