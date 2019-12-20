Apple holds MGM talks

Apple has held talks with MGM as it seeks to bolster the content offering on its Apple TV+ service and has been exploring deals for MGM Holdings content and college sports rights.

Apple executives reportedly met with MGM representatives and the Pac-12 Conference this year for preliminary talks that have “yet to reach an advanced stage” according to The WSJ.

Agreeing a Pac-12 deal would give Apple its first live sports content with a number of US college sports, whilst MGM has a celebrated catalogue of content, including the complete James Bond library as well as franchises including Rocky, Robocop and Child’s Play.

Meanwhile Apple TV+ has agreed a multi-year first look deal with comedy writer and actor Sharon Horgan. Horgan is the creator of Emmy-winning sitcom Catastrophe. More recently, she wrote the BBC comedy Motherland.