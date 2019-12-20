Eros Now chooses Verizon Media Platform

Verizon Media has announced that Eros Now, the South Asian OTT entertainment platform, is using the Verizon Media Platform to meet global consumer demand for high quality streaming of Indian cinema.

Global demand for Bollywood content is growing rapidly and Eros Now has attracted over 177 million users to its service by housing over 12,000 movie titles, TV shows, Eros Now Originals, and short-format content – Eros Now Quickie. In order to retain its market leading position in India and also futureproof its ability to penetrate additional markets, Eros Now said it chose to migrate from its technology-dense streaming stack to a fully managed streaming service.

“As we continue our mission of bringing Bollywood content to a global audience, it’s crucial that we invest in cutting edge technologies to maintain high quality online experiences for the millions of users accessing our service from a range of devices and locations. Verizon Media’s Platform is renowned for its unparalleled streaming capabilities and high performance network, which will play an important role in helping us deliver an unrivalled user experience to our customers around the world,” said Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now.

Eros Now said it chose the Verizon Media Platform to simplify its video workflow and provide an end to end managed service from ingest to delivery. Verizon Media’s workflow includes encoding, storage, delivery and provides support for all major DRMs including licence server management. The cost and time-consuming nature of constantly updating these services individually is mitigated by delivering them all seamlessly via the Verizon Media Platform. With more than 140 points of presence globally and 100 Tbps of capacity at the end of 2019, the Verizon Media Platform provides Eros Now with a high performance streaming network to reach consumers in India and worldwide.

“One of the biggest challenges content service providers face is being able to deliver high quality experiences to international audiences,” said Ralf Jacob, President, Verizon Media. “Eros Now is meeting this challenge head-on by using the Verizon Media Platform to simplify its video workflow so it can focus on delivering compelling user experiences. We’re honored that Eros Now chose Verizon Media to help further elevate the visibility of Bollywood content among an international audience.”