France Télévisions to invest €144m in digital

France Télévisions has confirmed it will dedicate an additional budget of €24 million to accelerate its digital development, bringing its investment total to €144 million in 2020. The funds will serve to strengthen the quality and content of the group’s VoD and news platforms france.tv and franceinfo.fr, as well as complete the 2020 full digital switchover of kids channel France 4 and overseas territories channel France Ô.

The PSB group’s plan is to launch new digital offerings targeting the young audience, on the heels of kids platform Okoo, which went live on all Free and Orange set-top-boxes in France on December 4th, as well as on IPTV boxes via Bouygues Telecom. France Télévisions also seeks to fully deploy educational platform Lumni, launched last November, with the National Education ministry.

France Télévisions increased digital budget is part of its 2020 projections that has been approved by the group administration board. The PSB group is predicting a balanced result for the fifth year in a row, despite the €60 million decrease of State funding next year (€87 million over two years, €160 million up to 2022).

The 2020 budget also integrates the €24.3 million that will go to Salto, the joint-SVoD platform France Télévisions is preparing with TF1 and M6. But this amount will be added to France Télévisions non-recurrent results.