Sling TV adds news channels; free cloud DVR

Sling TV, the US OTT service, has expanded its live news offerings with the addition of FOX News, MSNBC and CNN’s HLN to the Sling Blue base service, and has also launched new Cloud DVR Free for all Sling TV subscribers. Sling also introduced updates to pricing and channel lineups across both services.

“Sling customers have been clear: they want more live news and sports, and they want a cloud DVR included at purchase – and we listened,” said Warren Schlichting, executive vice president and group president, Sling TV. “Over the past five years, we have proven our dedication to making Sling an exceptional value with unmatched flexibility. These announcements today are further proof points that Sling is the premier live streaming service.”

Beyond bolstering its Sling Blue service news offerings, Sling is introducing FOX Business Network (FOX Business) into the Sling Blue News Extra. Sling is also updating its sports offerings, with Big Ten Network (BTN) to launch on Sling TV ahead of the 2020-21 college football season. For movies, Sling will launch FXM and will also add FXX, including the linear feed, to Sling Blue Hollywood Extra. Additionally, Nat Geo Wild is joining Sling Blue Heartland Extra.

These updates follow several recent additions to Sling TV’s Orange service, including the introduction of Longhorn Network and ACC Network to the service’s Sports Extra, as well as the ability to record Disney and ESPN channels with Sling TV’s Cloud DVR.

“Sling TV delivers unmatched value in streaming, while maintaining the flexibility and choice our customers know and love,” said Schlichting. “We have worked hard to maintain stable pricing, even as we have added more content and more features.”