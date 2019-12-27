Timeless Drama Channel launches on Telekom Romania

SPI/FilmBox has announced that Telekom Romania subscribers will now have access to Timeless Drama Channel (TDC), and two additional thematic channels from the SPI/FilmBox portfolio. TDC, DocuBox and FightBox will be available in the basic package across all of Telekom Romania’s distribution networks.

“We are excited to launch three of our most riveting channels on Telekom Romania, one of the biggest players in the region. We pride ourselves on providing high-quality programming across all genres on our channels, and we are confident that Telekom Romania subscribers will thoroughly enjoy TDC, DocuBox and FightBox,” said Tamas Fülöp, Regional Director of Operations at SPI International.

SPI/FilmBox’s premium Turkish drama channel TDC has been rapidly soaring to success across the globe since its launch in April 2019. The channel now reaches 5 million homes in 14 countries and plans to double its market penetration in 2020.

Created in partnership with Ay Yapim, TDC offers over 600 hours of fresh content including nine globally acclaimed Turkish TV series: Karadayi, Black Money Love, 20 Minutes, Kurt Seyit & Shura, Moms and Mothers, Red Scarf, Five Brothers, The End and The 8th Day.

“We are happy that our customers will have access to new, exciting, internationally awarded content, through TDC, DocuBox and FightBox channels, newly introduced in Telekom Romania’s TV grid. Our partnership with SPI International is a new step in our efforts to respond to the needs and requirements of the Romanians in terms of preferred TV content and we look forward to developing this partnership” said Andreas Elsner, Chief Commercial Officer, Residential Segment, Telekom Romania.

Through this deal, Telekom Romania subscribers will enjoy 3 of SPI/FilmBox’s unique thematic channels: TDC, the first global Turkish drama channel; FightBox which delivers electrifying combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage from all over the world, and DocuBox which offers a collection of award-winning documentaries about different cultures and the wonders of our world.

All of the channels will be available to Telekom Romania subscribers in the basic package through DTH, IPTV, and DVBC technologies.